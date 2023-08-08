Instagram Finally Gets a Big-Screen Look, but Only on Galaxy Z Fold Devices

Instagram, one of the most popular social platforms worldwide, has introduced a new user interface (UI) specially designed for big screens. However, this update appears to be exclusive to Galaxy Z Fold devices.

The new layout for Instagram on Android optimizes the app for foldables and tablets, taking advantage of the extra screen real estate. The user interface now features Stories at the top and expands the feed to the sides of the display. Additionally, Reels maintain a fixed aspect ratio with black bars for padding. The major change is the introduction of a side-mounted navigation rail, which adds notifications and direct messages to the existing buttons for home, search, new post, and user profile.

Although the new UI enhances the user experience on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and other devices in the Fold series, its rollout has been slow. It first appeared shortly after the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 but is currently being rolled out on an account-by-account basis. Some accounts have access to the new UI, while others do not, and it seems that this update is exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold series and not available on other devices like Google’s Pixel Fold.

Google has been advocating for better support for big screens, particularly with the rise of foldables and the resurgence of Android tablets. It is interesting to note that this UI update is available on Android first, despite the demand for an iPad-optimized interface for Instagram on Apple’s tablets. While this new UI would likely work well on tablets, it remains uncertain whether Instagram will release a similar update for iPad users.

In conclusion, Instagram’s new big-screen UI is a welcome development for Galaxy Z Fold users, offering a more optimized and immersive experience. However, users of other devices will have to wait and see if Instagram expands this UI update to a broader range of devices in the future.