New Light-Magnetism Discovery Opens Doors to Super-Fast Memory Technology and Innovative Sensors

PRESS RELEASE — In a groundbreaking study, researchers from Hebrew University have uncovered a previously unknown connection between light and magnetism that could revolutionize data storage and device development in a wide range of industries. The discovery reveals that an optical laser beam has the power to control the magnetic state in solids, paving the way for super-fast light-controlled memory technology and innovative sensors.

Led by Professor Amir Capua, the team at the Spintronics Lab within the Institute of Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering made a significant breakthrough in understanding the interaction between light and magnetic materials. By unraveling the magnetic aspect of light, which has often been overlooked, the researchers discovered that the magnetic component of a rapidly oscillating light wave can control magnets in a way that challenges conventional thinking.

The study found that the amplitude of the magnetic field of light, its frequency, and the energy absorption of the magnetic material are all interconnected in a mathematical relation that describes the strength of the interaction. This newfound understanding of light-magnetism dynamics has the potential to redefine fundamental physical relations and propel advancements in memory technology and optical sensor development.

Furthermore, the researchers introduced a specialized sensor capable of detecting the magnetic part of light, offering versatility and integration across various applications. This cutting-edge design has the potential to revolutionize sensor and circuit designs that utilize light in innovative ways.

This discovery is a significant leap forward in the realm of quantum technologies. By combining principles from quantum computing and quantum optics, the researchers have expanded our understanding of light-magnetism interactions and opened the door to exciting possibilities in data recording, energy-efficient magnetism control, and information storage and processing.

The team has already filed several related patents in recognition of the potential impact of their breakthrough. Supported by the Israel Science Foundation, Peter Brojde Center for Innovative Engineering and Computer Science, and the Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, this study marks a paradigm shift in our understanding of the connection between light and magnetism.

Summary:

Researchers at Hebrew University have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the relationship between light and magnetism. By uncovering a previously unknown connection, the researchers have opened new possibilities for super-fast memory technology and innovative sensors. The discovery challenges conventional thinking and sheds light on overlooked aspects of light-magnetism interactions. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize data storage, device development, and information processing across various industries.

FAQ:

Q: What did the researchers at Hebrew University discover?

A: The researchers discovered a previously unknown connection between light and magnetism, revealing that an optical laser beam has the power to control the magnetic state in solids.

Q: What are the potential applications of this discovery?

A: The discovery could lead to the development of super-fast light-controlled memory technology and innovative sensors that detect the magnetic part of light. It also has implications for data storage, device development, and information processing in various industries.

Q: How does this discovery challenge conventional thinking?

A: The discovery challenges conventional thinking by unraveling the magnetic aspect of light, which has often been overlooked in favor of the rapid behavior of light radiation. The researchers found that the magnetic component of a rapidly oscillating light wave can control magnets, redefining fundamental physical relations.

Q: How does this discovery relate to quantum technologies?

A: The discovery is tightly linked to quantum technologies and combines principles from quantum computing and quantum optics. It expands our understanding of light-magnetism dynamics in the non-equilibrium regime and opens up new possibilities in data recording, energy-efficient magnetism control, and information storage and processing.

Q: Is there any practical application of this discovery?

A: The researchers have introduced a specialized sensor capable of detecting the magnetic part of light, offering versatility and integration across various applications. This cutting-edge design has the potential to revolutionize sensor and circuit designs that utilize light in innovative ways.