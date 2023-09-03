ISRO Launches First Solar Mission Aditya L-1

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organization, has successfully launched its first-ever solar mission called Aditya L-1. This mission aims to study the Sun and its various aspects. Aditya L-1 is expected to travel for approximately 125 days to reach the Halo orbit around the Lagrangian Point L1, which is considered to be the closest point to the Sun.

This space-based observatory weighs about 1,480.7 kg and is specifically designed to study the sun. It will focus on topics such as coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, coronal mass ejections, dynamics of the solar atmosphere, and temperature anisotropy. With this mission, ISRO aims to enhance our understanding of the Sun and its impact on our solar system.

In other news, Aakash Educational Services, which is owned by BYJU’S, has formed an executive council to find and appoint a new CEO and CFO. This comes after the recent departure of Abhishek Maheshwari and Vipan Joshi. CEO Byju Raveendran, group CFO Ajay Goel, Aakash CBO Anup Kumar Agrawal, and the chief human resources officer of Aakash are part of this executive council.

Moreover, Uday Kotak has stepped down as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank. However, he will continue to serve as a non-executive director of the bank. As an interim arrangement, Dipak Gupta, the Joint Managing Director, will take on the responsibilities of the MD and CEO until December 31, subject to the approval of the RBI and the members of the bank.

In summary, ISRO’s Aditya L-1 mission marks a significant step forward in the study of the Sun. This mission will provide valuable insights into various aspects of the Sun and its influence on our solar system. Additionally, Aakash Educational Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank have made changes in their leadership positions, with both organizations focused on finding suitable replacements for key roles.

