The Newest Edition to Fortnite: The Holocaust Museum

The newest edition to the popular video game Fortnite may come as a surprise to some. Luc Bernard, the man behind The Light in the Darkness, the first educational game on the Holocaust, has designed a Holocaust museum within the game. The Light in the Darkness, released earlier this year, allows players to experience the harrowing journey of a Polish Jewish family trying to escape the Holocaust in France.

Motivated by the need to improve Holocaust education, Bernard saw an opportunity when Epic Games opened up their Fortnite Unreal Editor. His team focused on creating a digital museum within the game. The Fortnite Holocaust Museum offers an interactive exhibition where players can explore various Holocaust topics. While the experiences of Ashkenazi Jews of Eastern Europe are featured prominently, the museum also highlights stories of Sephardi Jews in North Africa, Abdol Hossein Sardari, the Iranian ambassador who helped many Jews escape France, LGBTQ+ Jews, and the Black Panther tank battalion who liberated Jews. The aim is to make the museum more appealing to a younger audience.

The Fortnite space has already been utilized for educational opportunities, such as a Martin Luther King Jr. event that taught players about Black history. Bernard and his team aspire to revolutionize the perception of gaming, showing organizations and museums that they can engage a global audience through video games.

Improving Holocaust education is vital as the last remaining witnesses pass away. However, there are concerns about Holocaust denial spreading through online platforms and gaming communities. Fortnite has been singled out in an investigation by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for being a platform where Holocaust deniers share their conspiracies. Bernard has defended Epic Games and Fortnite, emphasizing the company’s dedication to combating hatred. To ensure proper conduct within the museum, emotes and wall destruction capabilities will be disabled.

The release date for the Fortnite Holocaust Museum has not yet been announced. With its innovative approach to education and its potential to reach a wide audience, the museum aims to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and educate future generations about its horrors.