Samsung’s Automated Mobile Device Factory: A Look Inside

At Samsung’s mobile-device factory in Gumi, South Korea, automation is the name of the game. From putting on shoe covers to assembling the latest Galaxy phones, nearly every aspect of the production process is handled by machines.

The facility is filled with the sounds of whirring bots, blowing air gaskets, and shifting mechanical arms. Autonomous robots known as AGVs roam the factory floor, shuttling materials to their designated stations. With 80 of these bots in operation, Samsung’s Gumi facility can produce over a million flagship phones per month.

Visiting Samsung’s mobile factory provides a glimpse into the highly regimented and automated production process. The factory is equipped with numerous robots that assist in material transfer, assembly, and testing. The production line is meticulously organized, with designated spots for quality checks on every component, no matter how minor.

Despite stringent testing and quality control measures, Samsung has faced controversies in the past regarding malfunctioning products such as the Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy Fold. These incidents highlight the challenges of developing and integrating new technologies into the production line.

The assembly process begins with the surface mount device process, where materials are mounted onto a printed circuit board. After soldering and inspections, the large circuit board is cut into smaller individual boards that power the phones.

Quality checks play a significant role in the assembly line, with over 30,000 to 50,000 inspection items for the Galaxy S23 lineup alone. From the S Pen connection to the fingerprint sensor, every aspect of the phone undergoes rigorous testing.

While robots are integral to the assembly process, Samsung’s factory also employs thousands of human workers. The factory floor is a bustling environment where robotic arms diligently move partially assembled phones along the conveyor belt.

In addition to the assembly line, Samsung has an automation lab where devices are tested under normal use conditions. The lab is filled with robots that simulate various actions, such as folding and unfolding the phones, plugging and unplugging S Pens, and mimicking workouts with Galaxy Watches. Different facial models are also used to test facial recognition technology under different lighting conditions.

Samsung’s mobile factory and automation lab showcase the company’s commitment to producing high-quality devices at scale. The combination of automation and human expertise ensures that every phone that leaves the factory meets Samsung’s rigorous standards.