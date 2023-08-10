CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Xbox Exclusive Inside Almost Released on PlayStation Before Phil Spencer Stepped In

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 10, 2023
Xbox Exclusive Inside Almost Released on PlayStation Before Phil Spencer Stepped In

Inside, the popular puzzle-platform game, was originally an exclusive for Xbox. However, according to Playdead co-founder Dino Patti, there was initially a deal in place with PlayStation before Phil Spencer intervened.

Patti revealed in a Danish podcast that a deal had been struck with PlayStation, but Spencer, head of Xbox, was determined to secure Inside for the Xbox platform as well. Patti received a phone call from Spencer himself, who was eager to make a deal happen.

Eventually, Inside was released first on Xbox One from June 29th to August 23rd, 2016. The PC and PlayStation versions followed shortly after. The game received critical acclaim, achieving a remarkable 93 rating on Metacritic for Xbox.

Inside is highly recommended for Xbox Game Pass members. It remains one of the top highlights on the platform. Additionally, players can also try Limbo, another impressive game from the same developer, which was recently added to the service.

Share your thoughts on Inside in the comments section below.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Tesla Model X Sends Notifications from Ukraine After Being Totaled in the U.S.

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Atlas Fallen Review Roundup: A Solid Action RPG with Flaws

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Wrecked Teslas Found in Ukraine with Former Owners Still Connected

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Evolution and Future Trends of Semiconductor Analog in Telecommunications

Aug 10, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Amazon Testing AI Tool for AI-Generated Product Descriptions

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Patients in England to Benefit from AI in Radiotherapy Treatment

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Business Owners Share Thoughts on Artificial Intelligence in Downtown St. Cloud

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments