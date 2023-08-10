Xbox Exclusive Inside Almost Released on PlayStation Before Phil Spencer Stepped In

Inside, the popular puzzle-platform game, was originally an exclusive for Xbox. However, according to Playdead co-founder Dino Patti, there was initially a deal in place with PlayStation before Phil Spencer intervened.

Patti revealed in a Danish podcast that a deal had been struck with PlayStation, but Spencer, head of Xbox, was determined to secure Inside for the Xbox platform as well. Patti received a phone call from Spencer himself, who was eager to make a deal happen.

Eventually, Inside was released first on Xbox One from June 29th to August 23rd, 2016. The PC and PlayStation versions followed shortly after. The game received critical acclaim, achieving a remarkable 93 rating on Metacritic for Xbox.

Inside is highly recommended for Xbox Game Pass members. It remains one of the top highlights on the platform. Additionally, players can also try Limbo, another impressive game from the same developer, which was recently added to the service.

