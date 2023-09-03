Life as an Astronaut: A Glimpse into Space

Astronauts often discuss the concept of freedom and the awe-inspiring experiences they have in space. However, their day-to-day lives are actually spent in confined spaces within spacecraft or the International Space Station (ISS). An article by Anadolu Agency explores the intricacies of the astronaut profession and sheds light on the challenges they face, especially while in space.

Astronauts wake up at 6 in the morning according to Greenwich time, with NASA sending them “wake-up music” to start their day. Music playlists are prepared to accompany them during their space adventures, making their days more enjoyable. This tradition of wake-up music has been a part of NASA since the Gemini 6 mission in 1965. It serves to foster friendship and unity between astronauts and mission control.

The astronauts have breakfast and communicate with mission control on Earth to review their schedule and tasks for the day. They then proceed with their assigned tasks, which usually conclude around 6 in the evening. After finishing work, they have meals together, exercise for about two hours daily, and go to bed around 10 in the evening.

Another aspect of astronaut life that raises curiosity is their food. While most of the food is still canned, specially prepared options are available according to individual preferences. There are more than 300 menu options to choose from, and astronauts can even bring their own food choices and spices. However, the food is never as fresh as on Earth, as it is prepared about 1 or 2 years in advance.

Water is a valuable resource in space, with approximately 93% of the water on the ISS being recycled. Moisture from the air and even urine from the toilets are recycled to produce pure water. This recycling system helps conserve water and reduces the need for resupply missions.

Living as an astronaut is not only awe-inspiring but also challenging. Their daily routines and living conditions are vastly different from those on Earth. However, they have the privilege of witnessing the beauty of Earth from a unique perspective and contributing to humanity’s understanding of the cosmos.

