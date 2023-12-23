Artificial Intelligence Takes Lessons from Nature for Technological Advancement

Nature has always been a source of inspiration for human innovation and technological advancement. While human-caused climate change poses great environmental challenges, researchers are increasingly turning to nature to find solutions. According to Evripidis Gkanias, a researcher at the University of Edinburgh, the solutions provided by nature have evolved over billions of years and have been tested repeatedly.

Gkanias believes that nature can also provide valuable lessons for the development of artificial intelligence. While human creativity is intriguing, it cannot match the robustness of nature. Engineers are aware of this, and they are exploring how they can learn from nature to create more efficient and durable technologies.

One example of nature-inspired technology is the development of compasses that mimic insect eyes. Some insects, like ants and bees, navigate based on the intensity and polarization of sunlight, using the sun’s position as a reference point. Researchers have replicated the eye structure of these insects to create light-detecting compasses capable of estimating the sun’s location, even on cloudy days. Unlike common compasses that rely on Earth’s magnetic field, these compasses are not easily disturbed by electronic noise. With further development and funding, these compasses could become compact and lightweight products available to everyone.

Nature not only provides inspiration from the animal kingdom but also from plants. Researchers have created an inflatable robot that “grows” towards light or heat, similar to how vines creep up walls or across forest floors. These tubular robots can steer themselves using fluid-filled pouches, making them cost-effective alternatives to electronic-based robots. In the future, these robots could play a crucial role in fighting smoldering fires and reducing carbon emissions.

Another fascinating nature-inspired technology is the use of slimy kombucha mats to create “kombucha electronics.” These mats, produced by yeast and bacteria during the fermentation of the popular tea-based drink, have properties similar to textiles or leather. They are biodegradable, sustainable, and can even be immersed in water for days without being destroyed. Researchers envision incorporating sensors and electronics within the material itself, leading to seamless integration of technology with the human body.

Nature’s designs are not limited to animals and plants. Researchers have even looked to the unique structure of pangolins, soft-bodied mammals covered in reptilian scales. Inspired by the pangolin’s ability to curl up in a ball for protection, tiny robots are being developed to perform potentially life-saving tasks within the human body, such as delivering medicine or stopping internal bleeding.

Nature’s elegance and efficiency provide a wealth of knowledge for engineers and researchers. By taking inspiration from nature, artificial intelligence and technological innovation can continue to evolve and tackle complex challenges. As we face the consequences of climate change, looking to the natural world for solutions is indeed a natural choice.