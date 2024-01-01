New Nature-Inspired Technologies Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation

Summary:

As climate change threatens the environment, researchers are turning to nature for inspiration in developing new technologies. Nature’s solutions, honed over billions of years, offer robustness that human creativity cannot match. From insect-inspired compasses to water-collecting webs and fire-fighting vines, here are some of this year’s most exciting nature-based technologies.

Insect Compass:

Insects like ants and bees navigate using the intensity and polarization of sunlight. Researchers have replicated their eye structure to create a compass capable of estimating the sun’s location, even on cloudy days. Unlike traditional compasses, which rely on Earth’s magnetic field, this light-detecting compass is unaffected by electronic interference. With further development, it could be transformed into a compact and lightweight product applicable even on other planets.

Water-Collecting Webs:

Fabric inspired by the silk threads of spider webs can collect drinking water from morning mist. Researchers are studying the intricate “spindle-knots” of the feather-legged spider, which allow water droplets to collect on its web. Once mass-produced, this fabric could help alleviate water scarcity in regions suffering from limited water resources.

Fire-Fighting Vines:

Taking inspiration from vines, researchers have developed an inflatable robot that “grows” towards light or heat. These tubular robots can navigate using fluid-filled pouches, similar to how vines creep along surfaces. In the future, they could be used to detect hot spots and deliver fire suppression agents, particularly for smoldering fires that generate carbon emissions. However, improvements are needed to make them more heat-resistant and agile.

Kombucha Circuits:

Scientists have found that slimy kombucha mats, produced during the fermentation of the popular tea-based drink, can be used to create electronic circuits. These mats, which share properties of textiles and leather, can be printed with electrical circuits capable of illuminating LED lights. Kombucha wearables have the potential to seamlessly integrate technology with the human body, such as incorporating sensors for health monitoring. However, durability and mass production remain challenges.

Scaly Robots:

Pangolins, known for their reptilian scales, have inspired the design of a tiny robot for potentially life-saving applications. This robot could navigate the human digestive tract, unfurl, and deliver medicine or stop internal bleeding in hard-to-reach areas. Lead author Ren Hao Soon found inspiration from the pangolin’s unique structure, which provides the advantages of a soft material that is safe for the human body and a hard material that can conduct electricity. While still in the early stages, these robots hold promise for low-cost production.

