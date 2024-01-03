New Method Illuminates Protein-Drug Interactions in Human Cells

Researchers at Scripps Research in La Jolla, CA, have made a groundbreaking advancement in the study of protein interactions with drug-like molecules in human cells. This discovery, recently published in Nature Chemical Biology, opens up possibilities for targeting proteins implicated in various human diseases and developing more precise and effective therapies.

Under the leadership of Associate Professor Christopher Parker, Ph.D., from the Department of Chemistry, the Parker lab at Scripps Research focuses on unraveling the intricacies of protein function in different cell types to facilitate the development of therapies for a range of ailments. Their latest study has revolutionized a method for examining how proteins interact with small molecules within living cells.

Utilizing photoaffinity probes activated by light, the researchers were able to identify an astonishing number of new binding sites on proteins. This breakthrough unraveled previously unknown regions and configurations for small-molecule connections. Such an innovative approach significantly enhances our understanding of protein function and paves the way for the targeted and effective development of therapeutics.

With Jacob M. Wozniak, former postdoctoral fellow in the Parker lab, and Weichao Li, Ph.D., research associate, as co-first authors, the study reveals the potential of these specific binding sites for the design of novel molecules that can fit these pockets even more precisely. This presents an exciting opportunity to develop therapeutics that are more potent and effective.

The study’s data was also employed in collaboration with Dr. Stefano Forli to model how molecules bind to proteins. This invaluable information will aid in the design of more refined therapeutic approaches. The researchers are now focused on applying this cutting-edge technology to target proteins associated with autoimmune diseases and cancer, with hopes of unearthing further discoveries and interventions in these domains.

FAQs

What is the significance of this research?

This research is significant because it offers a groundbreaking approach to studying protein interactions with drug-like molecules in human cells. By identifying new binding sites on proteins, scientists can gain a better understanding of protein function and develop more targeted therapeutics for a range of diseases.

How does this method work?

The method involves using photoaffinity probes that are activated by light to illuminate protein interactions with small molecules in living cells. This allows researchers to identify new binding sites on proteins and gain insights into their functions.

What are the future implications of this research?

This research has the potential to revolutionize drug discovery and lead to the development of more precise and effective therapies for various human diseases. By understanding protein interactions at a deeper level, scientists can design molecules that fit specific binding sites more accurately, potentially leading to more potent and targeted therapeutics.

What are the next steps for this research?

The researchers plan to apply this technology to target proteins related to autoimmune diseases and cancer. By doing so, they aim to uncover new discoveries and interventions in these areas, ultimately advancing our understanding and treatment of these diseases.

Who are the researchers involved in this study?

Associate Professor Christopher Parker, Ph.D., from the Department of Chemistry at Scripps Research led this study. Jacob M. Wozniak and Weichao Li, Ph.D., who were both part of the Parker lab, served as co-first authors.

Where was this research published?

This research was published in Nature Chemical Biology. The journal reference is: Wozniak, J.M., Li, W., Governa, P. et al. Enhanced mapping of small-molecule binding sites in cells. Nature Chemical Biology. DOI: 10.1038/s41589-023-01514-z.