Innomark Communications Starts Construction on Digital Printing Facility Expansion in Springboro

Innomark Communications is investing $10 million in the expansion of its digital printing facility in Springboro. The company aims to add new digital printing capabilities and create job opportunities. The 96,480 square-foot expansion, located at 3253 South Tech Blvd., will be completed by the third quarter of 2024.

With this expansion, Innomark Communications plans to enhance its capabilities in producing digitally printed displays, signage, décor graphics, and short-run packaging. The company is anticipating the growth of the next generation of technology and needed more space to accommodate the development.

Steve Zick, Innomark’s executive vice president for sales and marketing, expressed his excitement about the progress and stated that the company has been working towards this expansion for over a year. The new facility will maximize energy efficiency and minimize its carbon footprint while ensuring optimal climate-controlled conditions for high-quality digital print production.

Innomark Communications is a full-service visual merchandising company with manufacturing operations in Fairfield, West Chester Twp., and Richmond, Ind. They also have design and customer support centers in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. The company offers a range of retail experience elements, including temporary and permanent displays, retail signage, fulfillment, store environments, consumer experience elements, and custom packaging.

The decision to stay in Springboro was influenced by the company’s desire to retain its employees who reside in the region. Innomark Communications considered moving to Fairfield but ultimately decided to maintain its presence in Springboro due to the support they received from the city.

Greg Shackelford, Springboro’s assistant city manager, expressed his satisfaction with the news, highlighting that Innomark Communications was the first tenant at South Tech and praising their contribution to the community. The project’s success was also made possible due to the support of Montgomery County and JobsOhio, with JobsOhio providing $1.5 million in financing for the expansion.

Overall, Innomark Communications’ expansion in Springboro will not only boost their digital printing capabilities but also create job opportunities and contribute to the local community.

Sources: Innomark Communications, Dayton Daily News