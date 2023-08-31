One Penny Red, a Sydney Restaurant, Set to Close its Doors after Nearly 10 Years

The highly acclaimed Summer Hill restaurant, One Penny Red, will be serving its last meal on New Year’s Eve, bringing an end to its nearly 10-year run. Co-owner Nina Alidenes, along with co-founders David Murphy and chef R.J. Lines, made the difficult decision to close the restaurant after deciding not to renew their lease at the former post office. The landlord has indicated plans to sell the building next year.

One Penny Red and its wine bar, Vernon’s, have received numerous accolades for their cuisine, including the prestigious chef’s hat award from The Good Food Guide 2020. Despite the success and critical acclaim, Alidenes values the relationships they have formed with their customers over the years, highlighting that dining is about more than just the food.

Alidenes acknowledges the challenges they have faced as restaurateurs, such as cooking without power and having the water cut off on a Saturday night. In addition, climbing interest rates and increasing compliance requirements have added further complexity to their operations. Alidenes comments on the amount of time and effort that small business owners must dedicate to compliance, including areas such as human resources, liquor licensing, and workers’ compensation.

Chef R.J. Lines praises his team’s resourcefulness during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they navigated through restrictions, lockdowns, and the ever-changing landscape of the hospitality industry. Alidenes, a child of the inner-west and a veteran in the hospitality scene, is proud of the vibrant and close-knit community in the area and the progress it has made.

While Alidenes is optimistic about the future of the hospitality industry, she regrets having to inform locals that One Penny Red will be closing. The restaurant plans to host some special events, including “raid your cellar nights,” before its final service, which will be an invitation-only gathering for the restaurant’s family and friends.

