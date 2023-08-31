Infosys’ Key Drivers of Digital Transformation

In order to build its global practice in over 56 countries, Infosys Ltd. has identified the key drivers of digital transformation for its clients. According to Shyam Vijayan, AVP and head of the Google Cloud ecosystem at Infosys, the primary drivers of digital transformation in 2023 are AI coupled with cloud. The cloud provides scalability and a modern environment to innovate rapidly, while AI offers insights that can be turned into quick decisions to drive business growth and execution.

To assist enterprise customers with their digital transformation journey, Infosys has developed two major offerings: Cobalt and Topaz. Cobalt focuses on the cloud and includes hundreds of thousands of assets, from industry platforms to technology adoption accelerators. On the other hand, Topaz is centered around AI and generative AI capabilities.

Infosys also prioritizes application development and offers technology that simplifies and accelerates the app modernization journey for its clients in partnership with Google Cloud. This practice is one of the largest within Infosys and they have showcased their Infosys Live Enterprise Application Development Platform, which utilizes workflows and AI-enabled tools to streamline the app modernization process on Google Cloud.

Infosys’ collaboration with Google Cloud in these areas allows them to support their clients’ digital transformation goals effectively. By leveraging AI and cloud technologies, Infosys is well-equipped to drive innovation, provide valuable insights, and deliver efficient solutions to help businesses thrive in the digital age.

