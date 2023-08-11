An Influencer’s Fake Prank Video Exposes the Reality of AI Voice-Cloning Scams

Mia Dio, a popular social media influencer with over 5 million TikTok followers, recently posted a prank video claiming she used artificial intelligence (AI) to catch her boyfriend cheating. However, while the skit itself was a farce, the technology she used to clone her boyfriend’s voice was not.

The inspiration for Dio’s viral video came from reports of AI voice-cloning scams, according to her interview with Fox News. Using her boyfriend Billy’s voicemails, she employed AI software to recreate his voice.

In the video, Dio called Billy’s best friend, pretending to be him, and asked about their activities the previous night. The friend revealed that Billy had made out with another woman, leaving Dio emotionally hurt. However, Dio later clarified that the conversation was entirely fabricated and her boyfriend had never cheated on her.

Despite this clarification, some TikTok users were convinced that the prank was real, highlighting the potential dangers of spreading misinformation online. Dio emphasized that anyone can use this technology, even scammers, and urged viewers to be wary of what they believe on the internet.

AI voice-cloning scams have gained notoriety in recent years. Jennifer DeStefano, an Arizona mother, fell victim to such a scam when scammers used AI technology to imitate her daughter’s voice. DeStefano initially believed the calls were genuine, demonstrating the effectiveness of this deceptive tactic.

Dio’s intention with her video was to create engagement and generate views. Although the scenario was a fake, it sheds light on the real risks and consequences of AI voice-cloning technology. By manipulating someone’s voice, scammers can manipulate emotions, exploit relationships, and potentially commit fraud.

As technology continues to advance, it becomes increasingly important for users to be cautious and skeptical of online content. Dio’s video serves as a reminder that not everything we see on the internet is genuine, and critical thinking is essential in navigating the digital landscape.