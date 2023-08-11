An Influencer’s Prank Video Goes Viral with AI Voice-Cloning Technology

Mia Dio, a popular social media influencer with over 5 million TikTok followers, recently filmed a prank video where she claimed to have used artificial intelligence (AI) to clone her boyfriend’s voice and catch him cheating. While the skit itself was a farce, the voice-cloning technology she used was real and inspired by actual scams.

Dio used voicemails left by her boyfriend to recreate his voice using AI software. In the viral TikTok video, she called her boyfriend’s best friend and used the fake voice to ask about their activities the previous night. The friend revealed that her boyfriend had made out with another woman, leading Dio to appear emotionally hurt at the end of the video.

However, Dio later clarified that the conversation was entirely fabricated and her boyfriend had never cheated on her. The purpose of the video was to showcase the power of AI voice-cloning technology and its potential for pranks and deception. The video quickly gained traction, receiving almost 3 million views since its release in April.

Some TikTok users initially believed the prank to be real, commenting on Dio’s apparent betrayal and the unfortunate tendency for attractive individuals to be cheated on. In reality, Dio only spent $4 to clone her boyfriend’s voice and was able to create the video in just two takes. She emphasized that anyone can utilize this technology, including scammers.

Dio’s inspiration for the prank came from reports of AI voice-cloning scams where scammers imitated the voices of loved ones to deceive victims. One such case involved Jennifer DeStefano, who fell victim to an AI voice scam that replicated her daughter’s voice. Dio wanted to shed light on these scams and remind people not to believe everything they see on the internet.

While the prank video was indeed a fictional scenario, it highlighted the potential misuse of AI voice-cloning technology. The ease with which Dio was able to create the video served as a reminder that individuals should be cautious and critical of what they encounter online.