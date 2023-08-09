Videos Show How AI Can Catch Cheating Significant Others

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been known to take many forms, from AI girlfriends to AI influencers. However, recent videos have revealed that this advanced technology can also be used to catch cheating significant others.

Influencer Mia Dio showcased the power of AI in uncovering her boyfriend’s infidelity in a TikTok video. She used voice cloning software to clone her boyfriend’s voice, imported his voicemails, and created a script. Mia then called her boyfriend’s best friend using FaceTime audio from her boyfriend’s iPad.

The video captures the moment Mia’s worst fear is seemingly confirmed by her boyfriend’s friend. According to him, her boyfriend had too much to drink and ended up with a “random sorority girl.”

Although the video ends with Mia appearing devastated and hinting at a part two where she confronts her boyfriend, no follow-up video was ever posted. Mia later revealed that the video was a prank on her fans, with both her boyfriend and friend in on it.

Despite the prank, Mia believes that the technology showcased in the video can indeed be used to catch cheaters. She emphasizes that with the ease of access provided by technology and social media, cheating has become more prevalent. However, she also acknowledges that it has become easier to catch cheaters as well.

Mia’s video has resonated with others who have reached out to her with similar concerns. This highlights the impact of technology on relationships and the need to address the cheating epidemic.

While AI’s capabilities continue to expand, it is important to navigate this technological landscape responsibly. It is uncertain whether AI will control our lives completely, but for now, attention is focused on its role in creating fake relationships or exposing deception. Beware, as AI could potentially ruin lives in unexpected ways.