The Infinix Zero 30 5G: A New 5G Offering with Impressive Features

The Infinix Zero 30 5G has been launched in India as the successor to the Infinix Zero 20. This 5G smartphone, owned by China’s Transsion Holdings, is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC and can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. One of its key features is a hole punch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing users with a smooth viewing experience. The device also boasts a powerful 5,000mAh battery that ensures long-lasting usage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Infinix Zero 30 5G’s triple rear camera setup, headlined by an impressive 108-megapixel primary sensor. This guarantees high-quality photos and videos. To add to that, it also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flash.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G offers two storage variants, with the base model (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) priced at Rs. 23,999, and the top-end variant (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) available for Rs. 24,999. Interested buyers can currently pre-order the device on Flipkart, with deliveries set to begin on September 8. Those using an Axis Bank credit card can enjoy a discount of Rs. 2,000, and there are also exchange offers and no-cost EMI options available.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Zero 30 5G runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC and has options for expanding the onboard memory using the additional storage. The device supports 5G connectivity, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C, among other features.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G measures 75.03×164.51×7.9mm and has an IP53-rated build for dust and water resistance. It also comes equipped with dual speakers and features DTS Hi-res audio technology. The device supports 68W fast charging, which can fill the battery from zero to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

To sum it up, the Infinix Zero 30 5G offers an impressive package of features, including a powerful chipset, high-resolution cameras, a high refresh rate display, and fast charging capabilities, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Definitions of terms:

SoC: System-on-a-Chip

RAM: Random Access Memory

108-megapixel primary sensor: The main camera sensor used in the rear camera setup, capable of capturing detailed and high-resolution photos

5G: The fifth generation of wireless technology, providing faster internet speeds and improved connectivity