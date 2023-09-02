Infinix Launches Zero 30 5G with Impressive Specifications and Affordable Pricing

Infinix has recently introduced its latest smartphone, the Zero 30 5G, in India. This device belongs to the Zero series and promises a host of impressive features. The phone boasts a large 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering users a smooth and immersive visual experience.

Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 30 5G is powered by the Dimensity 8020 SoC, which is a variant of the Dimensity 1100 chipset. This ensures efficient performance and smooth multitasking. The phone is available in two variants, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, the device also offers an impressive 9GB of virtual RAM.

Running on Android 13 with Infinix’s XOS 13, the Zero 30 5G provides a clean and bloatware-free user experience. In terms of software support, the company has confirmed one major OS update and two years of security updates for this phone.

In the camera department, the Infinix Zero 30 5G boasts an impressive 108MP triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. This setup allows users to capture stunning photos with rich details and vibrant colors. On the front, there is a 50MP camera that supports 4K 60fps video recording.

Security-wise, the device features an in-display fingerprint scanner for quick and easy unlocking. It also comes with a hefty 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. With this technology, the device can reach up to 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G stands out not only for its impressive specifications but also for its affordable pricing. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the higher-end 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of storage costs Rs. 24,999. The phone is available for pre-order on Flipkart, with launch offers including a Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount with Axis Bank cards and no-cost EMI options.

Overall, the Infinix Zero 30 5G offers a compelling package of features, making it an attractive choice for consumers looking for a powerful and affordable smartphone.

