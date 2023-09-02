Infinix Launches Zero 30 5G: A Smartphone with Powerful Camera and Display

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Infinix, has recently expanded its product lineup by introducing the Zero 30 5G smartphone. This new device boasts an enhanced camera system and excellent performance capabilities.

One of the standout features of the Infinix Zero 30 5G is its 50MP front camera, making it the first smartphone to offer such a high-resolution front camera. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 144Hz AMOLED display, ensuring vibrant and smooth visuals.

Powered by a MediaTek chipset, the Infinix Zero 30 5G also features a 108MP primary camera, promising impressive photography capabilities.

Interested consumers can now pre-order the Infinix Zero 30 5G. To make the offer more appealing, the company is providing discounts and no-cost EMI options for select bank cardholders.

The smartphone will be available in two color options: Rome Green and Golden Hour. Infinix will also be offering instant discounts and a six-month no-cost EMI plan for Axis Bank cardholders. Moreover, customers using Axis Bank cards will receive a Rs 2,000 instant discount.

When it comes to specifications, the Infinix Zero 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 10-bit curved AMOLED display, ensuring a mesmerizing visual experience. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports a 144Hz variable refresh rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 6nm chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The front camera features a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 50MP sensor, offering excellent selfies and video calls with the assistance of a dual LED flash setup and eye-tracking Auto Focus technology.

The rear camera setup consists of a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 108MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. The rear camera module is accompanied by a quad LED flash setup.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G packs a powerful 5000mAh battery, capable of charging from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes. The smartphone also comes with a 68W PD 3.0 Super Charger for fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Infinix Zero 30 5G supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring seamless wireless connectivity.

With its impressive camera system, stunning display, and powerful performance capabilities, the Infinix Zero 30 5G is a promising addition to the smartphone market.

Definitions:

– AMOLED: Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode is a display technology used in smartphones and other devices.

– MediaTek: A Taiwanese semiconductor company that designs and manufactures chipsets for smartphones and other electronic devices.

– EMI: Equated Monthly Installment is a payment option that allows customers to pay for products or services in installments over a specific period of time.

– Axis Bank: A private sector bank in India that offers a wide range of financial products and services.

Sources:

– Source article: [Insert source article title here]

– Infinix website: [Insert Infinix website URL here]