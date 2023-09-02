Infinix Launches Affordable Zero 30 5G Smartphone in India

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix has recently introduced a new budget-friendly smartphone in India – the Zero 30 5G. This device boasts several impressive features including a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, a 108MP triple camera setup, the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, and a 5000mAh battery with a 68W PD 3.0 SuperCharger.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is available in two storage variants: 256GB+12GB priced at Rs 22,999 and 256GB+8GB priced at Rs 21,999. Buyers can choose between two elegant color options – Rome Green and Golden Hour. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order on the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart.

To sweeten the deal, Infinix has announced a couple of launch offers. Customers who purchase the device using Axis Bank cards and EMI can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2000. Additionally, the brand is offering a six-month no-cost EMI option to buyers using all bank Credit and Debit cards.

According to Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix, the integration of the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 6nm Processor empowers the Zero 30 5G to deliver seamless multitasking, exceptional photography and videography, and impressive overall performance. The smartphone runs on Android 13 with XOS 13 and offers a clean user experience with minimal pre-installed apps. Infinix guarantees one major OS update and two years of security updates for the phone.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Zero 30 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 10-bit 3D Curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 950nits, a resolution of 1080*2400, and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The device has a sleek profile with a thickness of 7.9mm and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 6nm Processor, which boasts an impressive Antutu score of 700K+. The camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, the device sports a 50MP front camera capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps.

To keep the phone running all day, Infinix has equipped it with a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. With this charging technology, users can charge their phone up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Overall, the Infinix Zero 30 5G offers a compelling package at an affordable price point. With its impressive display, powerful processor, high-resolution cameras, and long-lasting battery life, it aims to provide a great user experience without breaking the bank.

Source: Bharat Upadhyay, News18 Tech