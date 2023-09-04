Infinix Launches Infinix ZERO 30 5G Smartphone with Impressive Features and Competitive Pricing

Infinix, a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, has introduced its latest smartphone, the Infinix ZERO 30 5G, in India. This device comes with high-end specifications and a competitive price, offering consumers a range of impressive features.

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate for a seamless viewing experience. With up to 950 nits of peak brightness and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, the display offers vibrant visuals and smooth touch response.

The device includes a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This setup also includes a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 50MP front camera with dual LED flash. Notably, the front camera allows 4K video recording at 60 frames per second.

Connectivity options are plentiful, with support for 5G, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.3, and Wi-Fi 6. The smartphone also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication. It features an IP53-rated build, making it resistant to dust and water.

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging technology. With this fast-charging capability, the battery can charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Pricing for the Infinix ZERO 30 5G starts at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is available for Rs 24,999. Customers can pre-order the smartphone on Flipkart, with deliveries set to begin on September 8. There are also additional benefits for customers, including a Rs 2,000 discount for Axis Bank credit card users, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options.

Sources: Transsion Holdings, Flipkart