The Infinix Zero 30 5G: Price, Specifications, and Launch Offers in India

The highly anticipated Infinix Zero 30 5G has been officially launched in India and is set to go on sale in the coming days. The smartphone, which offers impressive specifications and features, will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

The first sale of the Infinix Zero 30 5G is scheduled for September 5, 2023. The phone comes in two variants: the 8GB/256GB version priced at ₹23,999 and the 12GB/256GB version priced at ₹24,999. Customers can avail a discount of ₹2000 if they use Axis Bank cards, making it more affordable for potential buyers.

One of the key highlights of the Infinix Zero 30 5G is its display. It boasts a 6.78-inch 10-bit curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and immersive visual experience. With a peak brightness of up to 950nits and 2160 PWM Dimming, the screen delivers vibrant colors and excellent clarity. It also offers a 360Hz touch sampling rate for enhanced responsiveness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 5G processor, ensuring fast and efficient performance. The phone is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

In terms of battery life, the Infinix Zero 30 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which supports 68W fast charging. This means that users can quickly recharge their phones and enjoy extended usage throughout the day.

Security features on the Infinix Zero 30 5G include an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock, providing convenient and secure options for unlocking the device.

The smartphone runs on the Android 13-based XOS 13 custom skin out of the box, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features.

When it comes to photography, the Infinix Zero 30 5G boasts impressive camera capabilities. It features a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for stunning and detailed photos. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP front camera.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is available in two attractive colors: Rome Green and Golden Hour, allowing users to choose a variant that suits their style.

With its impressive specifications and features, the Infinix Zero 30 5G is expected to attract smartphone enthusiasts in India. Its upcoming launch promises an enhanced user experience and a powerful device for all your mobile needs.

