Infinix Launches Zero 30 5G Smartphone with Selfie-Centric Features

Infinix unveiled its latest smartphone, the Zero 30 5G, at the Venice International Film Festival, held in Venice, Italy. The highlight of the device is its selfie-centric features, including a 50 MP front camera capable of 4K video recording and equipped with a flash. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 8020 chipset from MediaTek, which features an octa-core CPU and comes with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of non-expandable storage.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G boasts a triple-camera setup on the back. The main camera is driven by a 108 MP ISOCELL HM6 sensor by Samsung and features a 6-element f/1.65 lens, optical image stabilization (OIS), and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). Additionally, there is a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP sensor primarily included for cosmetic purposes. The circular flash on the back, known as Aura Light, consists of four LEDs.

Even the front-facing camera of the Infinix Zero 30 5G is equipped with a Samsung sensor (ISOCELL JN1) and supports PDAF. The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a sampling rate of 360 Hz. The curved sides of the smartphone not only enhance its premium appearance but also offer improved handling.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and offers 68W charging through its USB-C port. It is available in three colors: Golden Hour, Rome Green with a vegan leather back, and Fantasy Purple. The price of the smartphone is expected to be around $339, although it may vary depending on the market. Availability details will be confirmed in the respective regions.

To celebrate the launch, Infinix has set up the Mobile Vlog Awards (MVA) at the Venice Film Festival, where vloggers are invited to capture their stories using the Infinix Zero 30 5G.

Definitions:

ISOCELL: Samsung’s proprietary image sensor technology for enhanced imaging performance, including improved color reproduction and low-light photography.

OIS: Optical Image Stabilization, a technology that reduces camera shake by moving the lens or image sensor to compensate for movement during exposure.

PDAF: Phase Detection Autofocus, a feature that uses phase differences in light to find the optimal focus point quickly.

AMOLED: Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode, a type of display technology that offers high contrast ratios and vibrant colors.

