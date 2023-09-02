Infinix Launches the Infinix Zero 30 5G Smartphone with Impressive Camera and Performance

Infinix has unveiled its highly anticipated smartphone, the Infinix Zero 30 5G, designed specifically for creators. The Zero 30 5G offers users exceptional camera quality, superior performance, and ample storage options to suit their needs.

One of the standout features of the Zero 30 5G is its revolutionary 50 MP Front Camera, which allows users to capture detailed photos and record 4K videos at 60FPS. Equipped with a Dual LED flash, this camera takes selfies to the next level. Additionally, the smartphone boasts a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, enabling users to effortlessly capture sweeping landscapes and group shots.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is equipped with a powerful 108MP OIS triple camera system, ensuring stunning photos backed by a robust Dimensity 8020 processor for smooth multitasking and professional-level content creation.

Featuring a flagship 10-bit curved AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Zero 30 5G provides users with a captivating visual experience. With its 6.78-inch FHD+ 10-bit 3D Curved AMOLED display and 950 nits peak brightness, users can enjoy vibrant and immersive visuals.

Not only is the Infinix Zero 30 5G visually appealing, but it is also the slimmest 144Hz 3D curved AMOLED smartphone in its price segment, while still housing a powerful 5000mAh battery. Powered by the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 8020 6nm Processor, the Zero 30 5G achieves an impressive Antutu score of 700K+.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G comes in two variants: 256GB+12GB (Up to 21GB) and 256GB+8GB (Up to 16GB). The prices for these variants are Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 21,999 respectively. Shoppers can choose between two color options: Rome Green with a vegan leather back finish or Golden Hour with a glass back.

Running on Android TM 13 with the XOS 13 interface, the Infinix Zero 30 5G offers an intuitive user experience with a seamless interface, efficient multitasking, and enhanced customization options.

In summary, the Infinix Zero 30 5G is a feature-packed smartphone that caters to the needs of creators. With its impressive camera capabilities, powerful performance, and stunning display, it offers an excellent value proposition for smartphone enthusiasts.

Sources: Infinix.