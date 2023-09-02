Infinix GT 10 Pro Price Increased by Rs. 1,000 in India

The price of the Infinix GT 10 Pro has been increased by Rs. 1,000 in India. The gaming-focused smartphone is now listed on Flipkart with the revised price tag of Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched last month in the country and features an interactive LED back panel with a transparent effect.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, the Infinix GT 10 Pro offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also comes with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel camera sensors. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on Android 13 based XOS 13 and supports dual SIM cards. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The smartphone also features stereo dual speakers powered by DTS audio technology and Hi-Res audio certification.

The revised price of the Infinix GT 10 Pro is applicable for the Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour options. Flipkart has already listed the phone with the new pricing. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Infinix for comment on the price increase but is yet to receive a response.

In conclusion, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is a gaming-focused smartphone with a powerful processor, ample RAM and storage, and a high refresh rate display. It offers a versatile camera setup and has a large battery with fast charging support. Despite the price increase, it remains a competitive option in its segment.

Sources:

– Gadgets 360