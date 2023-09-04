Infinix GT 10 Pro Price Increased in India: Here’s What You Should Know

In an unexpected move, Infinix has recently increased the price of the Infinix GT 10 Pro in India. The smartphone, which was launched just last month, has already seen a slight bump in its pricing. While the company has not made an official announcement about the price change, the new price, with a Rs 1,000 jump, is already live on Flipkart.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is now listed for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart for the sole configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. This reflects a price hike of Rs 1,000 over the launch price of Rs 19,999. During its initial availability, the phone was obtainable for as low as Rs 17,999, including instant bank discount offers.

With this price increase, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is no longer part of the below Rs 20,000 smartphone category. However, customers can still purchase the phone in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour options.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro boasts several impressive features. Its standout feature is the uniquely designed back panel, which includes customizable mini-LEDs. These LEDs provide visual representations for tasks such as notifications, charging status, and gaming.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor with an ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers 5G connectivity. The phone’s rear camera setup includes a 108MP primary sensor, while the front camera is equipped with a 32MP sensor.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on XOS 13, based on the Android 13 operating system, and is promised to receive one major Android upgrade. It is equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging.

In summary, the Infinix GT 10 Pro has experienced a price increase in India. Despite this, it remains an attractive option for consumers with its unique design, powerful processor, high-resolution cameras, and fast charging capabilities.

Sources:

Source: Flipkart

Definitions:

1. AMOLED: Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode. A display technology that offers high contrast ratios, deep blacks, and vibrant colors.

2. GPU: Graphics Processing Unit. A specialized electronic circuit that accelerates the creation of images, animations, and other visual content.

3. XOS: Infinix’s customized user interface based on the Android operating system.