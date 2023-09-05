Antiviral Treatment Causes Temporary Eye Color Change in Infant with COVID-19

A 6-month-old baby boy in Thailand experienced a temporary change in eye color after receiving a common COVID-19 treatment. The infant was diagnosed with COVID-19 after displaying symptoms of fever and cough. He was prescribed favipiravir, an antiviral treatment approved for children with mild to moderate symptoms by the Thai Ministry of Public Health.

Approximately 18 hours after starting the medication, the child’s dark brown eyes transformed into a bright blue color. Concerned, his mother contacted medical professionals who advised her to stop the treatment immediately. Fortunately, after about five days, the discoloration faded, and the child’s eyes returned to their original color.

Doctors examined the infant and found that his cornea had cleared and did not show any blue pigmentation. Although the exact cause of the eye color change is unknown, experts suspect that the fluorescence emitted by the drug, its metabolites, or additional tablet components may be responsible.

Interestingly, this is not the first documented case of favipiravir causing corneal discoloration. A 20-year-old man in India reported a similar adverse effect after being prescribed the same medication for COVID-19.

Favipiravir is approved for COVID-19 treatment in several countries, including Japan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Kazakhstan. However, it has not received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Fortunately, the baby boy did not experience any vision damage and recovered from his COVID-19 symptoms. The most common side effects of favipiravir include mild hyperuricemia, diarrhea, and neutropenia. Corneal discoloration is a rare adverse reaction, accounting for around 20% of reported side effects.

