The Importance of Breathing Efficiency for Cyclists

Breathing efficiency plays a crucial role in optimizing cycling performance, but the cycling community is divided over the benefits of different breathing techniques. However, research suggests that improving breathing efficiency can lead to significant improvements in cycling performance. Professor John Dickinson, from the University of Kent’s exercise respiratory clinic, explains that an efficient breathing pattern reduces the work of the respiratory muscles, allowing cyclists to use their energy more efficiently. In contrast, inefficient breathing can consume up to 18% of total energy consumption.

Breathing inefficiency among cyclists can manifest in conditions such as exercise-induced laryngeal obstruction (EILO). Symptoms of EILO include wheezing noises during high-intensity exercise, which can limit the cyclist’s ability to breathe in. EILO stems from a disordered breathing pattern, which can be more prevalent among young female riders, aspiring elite athletes, and even middle-aged riders.

Treating breathing pattern disorders can be challenging due to the difficulty in objectively measuring them. However, efforts to improve breathing efficiency involve examining cycling posture, using respiratory muscle training devices, and addressing anxiety management. For instance, cyclists may be categorized as apical breathers, asynchronic breathers, or hyperventilating breathers. Anxiety management techniques, such as using the expiratory breath as a relaxant, can also be employed.

Improving breathing efficiency can have real-world benefits for cyclists. Studies on inspiratory muscle training (IMT) have shown a 3.5% improvement in performance and reduced perceived rates of exertion among time trialists. To improve breathing efficiency, cyclists can focus on strengthening their diaphragm and maintaining proper posture. Techniques such as wearing a resistance band around the lower chest can help train cyclists to initiate breaths in the lower part of the ribcage and encourage lateral movement.

In conclusion, breathing efficiency is crucial for optimizing cycling performance. By addressing breathing pattern disorders and adopting techniques to improve breathing efficiency, cyclists can enhance their performance and reduce the energy expended on breathing.

Sources:

– The Pick newsletter

– University of Kent’s exercise respiratory clinic