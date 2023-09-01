The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Luxury Watch Design

Over the past year, the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated imagery has sparked discussions about the role of human creativity in art and design. The luxury watch industry is no exception, as brands consider the potential of AI in their creative processes. While some brands believe that luxury always requires a human touch, others are already experimenting with AI.

Luxury watchmaking already utilizes industrial processes, with computer-guided milling tools and robotic assembly. However, the creative process is still driven by human imagination. Brands have relied on the reputations of renowned designers to define high-end watches. Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, Bulgari’s product creation executive director, emphasizes the importance of craftsmanship and human touch in luxury. According to Stigliani, AI is simply another tool to visualize ideas; the final product must still be made by hand.

Advancements in AI text-to-image software, such as Dall-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion, allow anyone with a smartphone to generate their own watch designs using prompts. These imaging models offer designers a toolkit to accelerate ideation and explore new realms of creativity. However, long-established luxury watch brands have been hesitant to discuss their use of AI.

Young, independent brands are leading the way in AI experimentation. George Bamford, owner of Bamford Watch Department and Bamford London, has utilized Midjourney to generate starting points for watch designs, ultimately saving time in the creative process. While some compare AI-generated watch design with previously hyped digital threats, such as non-fungible tokens, Stigliani believes that AI’s potential impact is more significant. He speculates that handmade objects crafted by artisans will become even more impressive in contrast.

Industry insiders confirm that watch companies have been cautious about using AI, citing its lack of humor and taste. However, some believe that consumers will embrace AI-generated watch designs once they enter the market. Hind Seddiqi, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Seddiqi Holding, expects AI to not only revolutionize watch design but also push the boundaries of traditional craftsmanship in the horology industry.

While AI-designed watches may not have a future according to some, creatives will find uses for AI in various aspects of the design process. The integration of AI in luxury watches remains a topic of debate, with brands navigating the balance between technology and craftsmanship.

