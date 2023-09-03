Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and China Mobile International Sign MoU to Deliver Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and China Mobile International have recently joined forces by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pave the way for collaboration in the fields of communications, data centers, and infrastructure technology. This partnership will enable the two telecom giants to offer advanced digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

The signing ceremony, which took place in Jakarta, brought together key leaders from both organizations. M Danny Buldansyah, Director and Chief Business Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, and Ge Jianbao, Director & Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of China Mobile International, officially sealed the partnership by signing the MoU.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, and Gao Tongqing, Executive Vice President of China Mobile Communications Group, were also present to witness this significant milestone.

With this collaboration, Indosat and China Mobile International aim to introduce innovative digital solutions in Indonesia. Vikram Sinha expressed his optimism about the partnership, highlighting the goal of enhancing their competitive positioning and business growth. He also emphasized their excitement about exploring opportunities in the emerging 5G market.

Gao Tongqing echoed Sinha’s sentiments and stated that China Mobile will work diligently to create an intelligent digital ecosystem in the region. This collaboration will leverage technology, capital, and industry integration to strengthen regional economic cooperation and provide a digital innovation platform.

This partnership between Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and China Mobile International has great potential for shaping the digital landscape in Indonesia and beyond. By combining their expertise, these telecom giants aim to pioneer cutting-edge technology and services that will cater to the needs of customers worldwide.

