Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison partners with China Mobile International for expansion and 5G services

Indonesian operator Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has announced a partnership with China Mobile International to leverage the expertise of the world’s largest mobile company in communications, data centre, and infrastructure technologies. The two operators have also agreed to explore opportunities for business expansion into new and existing markets, as well as generating revenue from 5G services.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Indosat and China Mobile International will establish a framework for joint cooperation. Gao Tongqing, EVP of China Mobile Communications Group, expressed that it is an opportune time to collaborate with partners to accelerate the digital economies of China and Southeast Asia. The company aims to integrate technology, capital, and industry to enhance regional economic cooperation.

Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat, emphasized that this collaboration signifies another step forward in their partnership-first approach, which is driving the digital transformation of Indonesia. He looks forward to working together with China Mobile International to grow their businesses and fulfill their common goal of connecting and empowering the people of Indonesia.

This partnership holds great potential for both Indosat and China Mobile International to benefit from each other’s expertise and capabilities. It will allow Indosat to leverage China Mobile’s knowledge in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure, which can accelerate the digital transformation of Indonesia. Moreover, the collaboration will enable China Mobile International to tap into new markets in Southeast Asia and further strengthen their regional presence.

Overall, this partnership between Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and China Mobile International sets the stage for greater innovation and growth in the telecommunications industry. By combining their strengths and resources, both companies are poised to make significant advancements in providing high-quality services and driving the future of mobile communications.

