Yes Bank Integrates UPI Compatibility on RBI’s CBDC App for Digital Rupee Transactions

Yes Bank, one of India’s prominent banks, has announced the integration of unified payments interface (UPI) compatibility on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) app. This integration will significantly expand the reach of the Digital Rupee and reinforces the bank’s commitment to driving digital innovations.

With this development, users of Yes Bank’s Digital Rupee app can now scan any UPI QR code to execute transactions seamlessly. UPI transactions have gained immense popularity in India, with over 260 million Indians utilizing this technology for their transactions. Unlike traditional bank-to-bank transactions, UPI transactions do not transfer money instantly. Instead, funds are transferred periodically through settlements.

The digital rupee, akin to physical cash, guarantees settlement and is a government-issued legal tender, eliminating the need for intermediary banks in transactions. Yes Bank’s website outlines various ways to use the digital rupee, including sending it to virtual payment addresses (VPA) or to phone numbers of beneficiaries who have also registered for the digital currency. Users can also generate QR codes with a specified amount and share them with others as a “collect request.”

Yes Bank expects that the integration of UPI compatibility will further accelerate the adoption of the digital rupee in India. Ajay Rajan, Yes Bank’s Country Head of Digital & Transaction Banking, aims to simplify their services and make the digital rupee as easy to use as physical cash.

The RBI initiated a retail pilot of the digital rupee (e₹) in December 2022. This digital currency offers the same level of trust, safety, and settlement finality as physical cash, without earning any interest. It aims to provide a reliable and secure means of digital transactions in the country.

As the use of digital currencies continues to grow, Yes Bank’s integration of UPI compatibility on the RBI’s CBDC app for the Digital Rupee opens up new possibilities for seamless transactions in India.

Sources: The Economic Times, Yes Bank’s official website.