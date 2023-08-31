Roastea Appoints BigTrunk Communications as Digital Marketing Agency

Indian self-serve, vending, and café business, Roastea has chosen BigTrunk Communications as its digital marketing agency. The agreement includes services such as social media management, digital campaigns, influencer marketing, and content creation to enhance online traffic for Roastea’s B2B and B2C channels.

Roastea, established in 2019, operates a network of 1,000 self-serve coffee units across India. Additionally, they have vending units and a 12-store café business. The aim of partnering with BigTrunk Communications is to support Roastea’s ambitious expansion plans, which include launching 20 new outlets by 2023.

BigTrunk Communications, headquartered in Mumbai and established in 2013, specializes in providing its expertise to various industries such as automotive, health and hygiene, retail, pharmaceutical, and media.

Roastea’s self-serve coffee and tea machines can be found in offices, airports, and hospitals in 17 Indian cities. In August 2023, the company announced its intention to introduce 1,500 vending machines in the next year, ultimately reaching a total of 2,500 machines. Their long-term goal is to have 5,000 machines by 2025.

This partnership between Roastea and BigTrunk Communications aims to leverage the agency’s skills in creating captivating narratives and innovative strategies to align with Roastea’s vision for growth and expansion.

Sources:

– Roastea co-founders Anurag and Chaitanya Bhamidipaty

– BigTrunk Communications, Mumbai-based digital marketing agency