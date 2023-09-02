India’s PSLV-XL Rocket Continues its Interplanetary Exploration

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) has a remarkable history in exploring celestial bodies. Originally designed for India’s first interplanetary missions to the Moon and Mars, the PSLV-XL variant is now set to embark on a mission to study the Sun.

The rocket, known as PSLV-C57, stands at an impressive height of 44.4 meters and weighs 321 tons. It is scheduled to launch the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, named after the Sun God in Hindu mythology, on Saturday. The purpose of this mission is to study the Sun and enhance our understanding of its behavior.

This is not the first time the PSLV-XL variant has been used for interplanetary missions. Its maiden flight took place on October 22, 2008, for India’s Moon Mission-1, also known as Chandrayaan-1. Then, on November 5, 2013, the rocket successfully launched India’s first Mars Mission, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

The PSLV-XL variant differs from its counterparts in terms of longer strap-on motors, which allow for a higher fuel capacity. This feature enables the PSLV-XL to handle the demands of missions to distant celestial bodies.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has designated this launch as the 25th mission for the PSLV-C57 rocket. It is a testament to the reliability and versatility of the PSLV-XL variant, which has been instrumental in numerous successful space exploration endeavors.

In conclusion, the PSLV-XL rocket has played a significant role in India’s interplanetary missions. From the Moon to Mars, and now to the Sun, this rocket variant continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and scientific discovery.

