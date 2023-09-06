India’s Digital Transformation at the G20 Summit: The Dark Side Unveiled

India’s digital transformation has positioned it as a leader in the global digital economy. With a focus on leveraging technology to enhance governance, India seeks to create an inclusive, prosperous, and secure global digital future. However, the dark side of this transformation is often overlooked, particularly the high costs it imposes on millions of Indians.

Internet shutdowns have become a common tactic employed by the Indian government, with India shutting down the internet more frequently than any other country in the past five years. The shutdowns have serious consequences for individuals and communities, such as the residents of Manipur state who have been without internet service since May. This lack of connectivity hinders access to vital services, including banking and healthcare, and prevents timely information dissemination.

Furthermore, internet shutdowns impede reporting on human rights abuses. Only after a video of two minority women being stripped and paraded by a mob emerged on social media did authorities promise action. The internet blackout prevented the incident from gaining attention earlier, highlighting the critical role the internet plays in protecting human rights.

Reports from Human Rights Watch and the Internet Freedom Foundation reveal that Indian authorities often use internet shutdowns as a default policing action, violating domestic and international legal standards. While the government aims to digitize various social protection programs, internet shutdowns disproportionately impact marginalized communities, causing them to lose access to food subsidies and livelihood opportunities.

India’s digital public infrastructure relies heavily on Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric identity database, which is mandatory for accessing government programs. Subsidized food rations, for example, can only be received through authentication of biometric Aadhaar IDs. However, frequent internet shutdowns disrupt access to this infrastructure, hindering individuals from utilizing essential government services.

The absence of privacy and data protection laws further compounds these challenges. India’s recently adopted data protection law grants the government sweeping powers to exempt itself from compliance, undermining privacy rights and enabling unchecked state surveillance. Additionally, internet shutdowns and the enforcement of Information Technology Rules serve as tools to suppress civil society dissent, threatened media freedoms, and infringe upon rights to privacy and freedom of expression online.

India’s digital transformation story may take center stage at the G20 summit, but the costs and consequences of this transformation should not be overlooked. It is essential for India to address the issues of internet shutdowns, lack of privacy protection, and the potential for digital authoritarianism to ensure a truly inclusive and prosperous digital future for its citizens.

