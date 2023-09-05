The Changing Landscape of Fashion in India

The fashion and lifestyle market in India is undergoing a significant transformation. Historically, this market has been fragmented, with numerous small brands and sellers. However, consumer preferences are shifting, and there is an increasing willingness to experiment with new brands. Additionally, e-commerce has democratized access to fashion, including aspirational brands.

The online fashion market in India is currently valued at $11 billion, with the overall market expected to grow to approximately $35 billion by 2028. This growth is being driven by national brands, private labels, digital disruptor brands, and unbranded sellers. National brands, such as Louis Philippe and Puma, have turbocharged their online businesses and now constitute $2.5 billion online. Private labels, created and scaled by online retailers, have filled price gaps and expanded the target consumer base. Digital disruptor brands, like The Souled Store and Bewakoof, have taken a direct-to-consumer approach and focused on underserved parts of the market. Lastly, unbranded sellers have a price-led value proposition.

According to Bain research, digital disruptors have the potential to reach a value of $10 billion by 2028. This growth will be driven by young audiences’ willingness to try new brands, underserved niches and brand fragmentation in certain categories, and the nonlinear returns on conversion and share of wallet for brands that have invested in creating awareness. While beauty and personal care have attracted more funding than apparel in recent years, apparel is expected to attract more money as brands demonstrate their scaling playbook.

However, fashion brands face challenges in their scaling journeys. These challenges include managing assortment complexity, expanding into new categories, finding the right pricing strategy, and building sustainable customer relationships. Currently, less than 10% of the over 700 brands in the market have scaled beyond INR 50 crore.

In conclusion, the fashion and lifestyle market in India is experiencing a shift, with digital disruptor brands playing a significant role in driving growth. As consumer preferences continue to evolve and e-commerce becomes more prevalent, there is vast potential for brands to thrive in this changing landscape.

Sources:

– “Bain Report: Fashion & Lifestyle.” Bain & Company.