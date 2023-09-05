Aerial Photo of Chandrayaan-3 Lander Captured by NASA Moon Probe

A NASA moon probe, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), has taken an aerial photograph of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander. This marks the first successful touchdown near the lunar south pole. The image, captured on August 27, shows the shadow of the Vikram lander surrounded by a bright halo caused by the interaction between the rocket plume and the lunar soil.

The Vikram lander, accompanied by the Pragyan rover, spent nearly two weeks investigating the lunar surface before entering sleep mode to endure the long lunar night. On September 2, Pragyan went into sleep mode, followed by Vikram two days later. Although they have completed their primary missions, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) hopes to awaken the crafts once solar power is depleted and the battery is drained, around September 22, 2023.

The moon’s south pole is of great interest due to its potential large stores of water ice. This resource is crucial for supporting human outposts and supplying off-Earth propellant depots. Both NASA and other space agencies are targeting the polar regions for future exploration. NASA’s Artemis 3 mission, planned for late 2025 or 2026, aims to land astronauts near the moon’s south pole and establish bases in the area in the following years.

While India successfully landed Chandrayaan-3, Russia’s Luna-25 mission encountered an anomaly and crashed into the moon in its attempt to reach the south pole. LRO also captured the crash site, which now features a new crater approximately 33 feet wide.

