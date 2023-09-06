Indian Government Warns of Android Malware Threat Through Social Media

The Indian government has issued a warning regarding a dangerous malware threat targeting Android users in the country through social media and messaging platforms. The malware, known as DogeRAT, is a Remote Access Trojan that poses a significant risk by potentially compromising sensitive data and granting hackers control over infected devices.

DogeRAT disguises itself as legitimate applications, such as Opera Mini, OpenAI ChatGPT, and premium versions of YouTube, Netflix, and Instagram, in order to infiltrate unsuspecting users’ devices. Once the malware gains access, it can collect sensitive information like contacts, messages, and banking credentials.

What’s even more concerning is that DogeRAT can take complete control of the infected device, allowing hackers to send spam messages, initiate unauthorized payments, modify files, capture photos, record keystrokes, track the user’s location, and even record audio. This compromises the privacy and security of Android users in India.

To protect against this threat, the Indian Defense Ministry has advised its departments and officials to avoid downloading apps from untrusted third-party sources or clicking on links from unknown senders. They have also emphasized the importance of keeping smartphones up to date with the latest software and security patches, as well as recommended the use of antivirus apps.

This warning follows earlier findings by researchers from CloudSEK, who discovered DogeRAT targeting users across various industries, including banking and entertainment. Recent cybersecurity incidents, such as the breach of the official website of the Ministry of AYUSH in Jharkhand, further highlight the need for heightened vigilance in protecting sensitive information online.

In conclusion, Android users in India should exercise caution when using social media and messaging platforms to avoid falling victim to the DogeRAT malware. Keeping devices updated and protected with antivirus software is crucial to prevent unauthorized access and potential compromise of personal information.

