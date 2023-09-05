India Warns Citizens of Advanced Android Malware, DogeRAT

India has issued a warning to its citizens regarding an advanced malware known as DogeRAT, which targets Android users. The advisory, released by the Controller General of Defence Accounts in India’s Defense Ministry, highlights the potential dangers of this Remote Access Trojan. The malware is primarily distributed through social media and messaging platforms, disguised as legitimate apps such as ChatGPT, Opera Mini, and even “premium versions” of popular apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Instagram.

Once installed on a device, DogeRAT gains unauthorized access to sensitive data, including contacts, messages, and banking credentials. It also allows hackers to take control of the infected device, enabling them to send spam, initiate unauthorized payments, alter files, capture photos and keystrokes, track the user’s location, and record audio.

While the origin of the malware remains unknown, there have been incidents where cybercriminals used Telegram to distribute fake versions of popular apps. The Defense Ministry has advised its departments and officials to be cautious with app downloads from unverified sources and to refrain from clicking on links from unknown senders. They are also encouraged to keep their smartphones updated with the latest software and security patches and to install an antivirus app.

CloudSEK, a cybersecurity startup, has reported that DogeRAT is an open-source Android malware written in Java. It targets users across various industries, including banking and entertainment. The startup also noted that although the initial campaign targeted users in India, it has the potential to have a global reach.

India has witnessed a surge in cybersecurity breaches due to the rapid digitization of the country. According to the Indian IT ministry, there has been a 171% increase in cybersecurity incidents affecting government departments. This rise highlights the need for citizens to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their devices and data.

