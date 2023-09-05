India Warns Citizens of Advanced Android Malware

India has issued a warning to its citizens regarding an advanced malware that specifically targets Android users. The Controller General of Defence Accounts, a department in India’s Defense Ministry, released an advisory on the Remote Access Trojan (RAT) known as DogeRAT. The malware, which was flagged by cybersecurity startup CloudSEK, primarily targets Android users located in India. It is distributed through social media and messaging platforms disguised as legitimate apps such as ChatGPT, Opera Mini, and even as “premium versions” of popular apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Instagram.

Once installed on a victim’s device, the malware gains unauthorized access to sensitive data, including contacts, messages, and banking credentials. Furthermore, it allows hackers to take control of the infected device, enabling them to send spam, initiate unauthorized payments, alter files, capture photos and keystrokes, track the user’s location, and record audio.

While the origin of the malware is still unknown, it has been observed that a group of cybercriminals used Telegram to distribute fake versions of popular apps in a recent incident. The advisory urges caution and recommends not downloading apps from unverified third-party platforms, avoiding clicking on links from unknown senders, keeping smartphones updated with the latest software and security patches, and installing an antivirus app for added protection.

The rise of digitization in India has led to an increase in cybersecurity incidents, making it the world’s second-largest internet market after China. According to India’s IT ministry, there has been a 171% increase in cybersecurity incidents affecting government departments, with 192,439 incidents reported in 2022 compared to 70,798 in 2018. This highlights the need for heightened cybersecurity measures to protect individuals and organizations alike.

