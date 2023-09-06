Indian Government Warns Android Users of Advanced Malware on Social Media

The Indian government recently issued a warning about advanced malware that is specifically targeting Android users through social media and messaging platforms. This malware, known as DogeRAT, is a remote access Trojan that can gain unauthorized access to sensitive data and grant hackers control over infected devices.

The advisory, released by the Controller General of Defence Accounts, explains that DogeRAT primarily targets Android users in India as part of a sophisticated malware campaign. The malware is disguised as legitimate applications such as Opera Mini, OpenAI ChatGPT, and premium versions of popular platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Instagram. It is distributed through social media and messaging platforms.

Once the malware is installed on a victim’s device, it can access sensitive data including contacts, messages, and banking credentials. It also has the capability to take control of infected devices, allowing hackers to send spam messages, initiate unauthorized payments, modify files, capture photos and keystrokes, track the user’s location, and record audio.

While the source of the threat is unknown, there have been incidents where cybercriminals used Telegram to distribute fake versions of popular apps. The Defense Ministry has advised its departments and officials to avoid downloading apps from untrusted third-party platforms and clicking on links from unknown senders. They are also urged to keep their smartphones up-to-date with the latest software and security patches and to install an antivirus app.

Researchers from CloudSEK previously uncovered the DogeRAT targeting users in various industries, including banking and entertainment. This recent warning highlights the importance of staying vigilant and taking necessary precautions to protect personal data and devices from advanced malware attacks.

