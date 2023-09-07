New Report Shows Indian Digital Rupee Transactions Falling Short of Target

A recent report has revealed that transactions in the Indian digital rupee are currently averaging around 18,000 per day, significantly below the target set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reach one million transactions per day by the end of the year. The information comes from an anonymous source who is directly familiar with the matter.

The RBI initiated pilot programs last year to test the use of the e-rupee as a cash alternative in both retail and wholesale markets. However, it seems that the adoption and usage of the digital currency have not met the expected levels.

The news raises questions about the feasibility and acceptance of digital currencies in India. While many countries around the world are embracing cryptocurrencies, India has taken a cautious approach. The country’s central bank has expressed concerns about potential risks associated with digital currencies, such as money laundering and consumer protection issues, and has maintained a conservative stance.

It is unclear what factors have contributed to the lower-than-expected usage of the digital rupee. However, it is possible that a lack of awareness and understanding, as well as a general preference for cash transactions, have hindered the adoption of digital currencies in the country.

As digital currencies continue to gain traction globally, it remains to be seen whether the Indian digital rupee will be able to overcome these challenges and meet its target of one million transactions per day by the end of the year.

Sources:

– Reuters

– Reserve Bank of India