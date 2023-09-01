India and China Celebrate Tech Wins: Huawei’s New Smartphone and Foreign Brands in India

Both India and China have recently celebrated wins in their respective tech industries, signaling the growth and strength of the nations’ technology sectors.

In China, the focus is on Huawei’s latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro. Unusually, Huawei quietly launched the premium device without the typical pre-release leaks and speculation. This is notable because US sanctions have made it difficult for Huawei to acquire necessary components, resulting in a lack of premium devices in recent years.

The handset’s specifications include a 6.82-inch, 2720 × 1260 screen, four cameras with different zoom capabilities, and wireless connectivity features. Notably, the spec sheet does not mention the processor or its connection to wireless telecommunications networks. There is speculation that the phone may have a homemade 5G radio, potentially circumventing the sanctions.

Chinese media outlets have highlighted the significance of Huawei’s new range of products, considering the company a symbol of Chinese companies fighting injustice in the international tech sector. The phone, priced around $960, sold out within hours of its debut on Huawei’s Chinese website and local e-commerce platforms.

In India, the focus is on foreign tech brands that are applying for subsidies to manufacture their products in the country. Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS are among the companies that have expressed interest in India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which offers rebates to tech manufacturers producing in India. The scheme aims to encourage foreign investment and boost domestic manufacturing.

While India has experienced mixed success with similar schemes in the past, the government hopes that attracting global companies to establish a local presence will lead to further expansion as domestic demand grows and concerns about overreliance on China as a manufacturing hub increase. Some Chinese handset makers have already made investments in manufacturing on the subcontinent, demonstrating the effectiveness of this strategy.

