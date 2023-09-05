RBI to Introduce Central Bank Digital Currency in Call Money Market

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the call money market, according to an official. The plan involves utilizing CBDCs as tokens for call money settlement in the interbank borrowing market.

Currently, India’s CBDC is in the pilot phase, being tested across both the retail and wholesale segments. The central bank has set a goal of achieving one million transactions per day by the end of 2023.

The introduction of a CBDC in the call money market aims to enhance the efficiency and speed of transactions. It is expected to streamline interbank borrowing by providing a convenient and secure digital medium of exchange.

A CBDC is a form of digital currency issued and regulated by a central bank. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, CBDCs are centralized and backed by the governing authority. They offer the benefits of instantaneous settlements, increased transparency, and reduced transaction costs.

The move towards a CBDC aligns with the global trend of central banks exploring digital currencies. Several countries, including China, Sweden, and the Bahamas, have already made significant progress in developing and adopting CBDCs.

By leveraging digital technology, central banks can modernize their financial systems, promote financial inclusion, and combat illicit activities. CBDCs have the potential to revolutionize the way transactions are conducted, particularly in the realm of interbank borrowing and settlement.

