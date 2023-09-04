Apple Watch Crash Detection Saves Life in Wisconsin Car Crash

Summary: The Apple Watch Crash Detection feature recently proved its life-saving capabilities once again. In Wisconsin, an Apple Watch automatically called 911 and shared the user’s location after a car crash, resulting in quick assistance and ultimately saving the driver’s life.

In a Facebook post by the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, the incident was shared. The crash occurred at around 4 a.m., and emergency responders were immediately notified through an automatic call from the driver’s Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch not only alerted 911 but also provided the exact location of the driver. The vehicle had flipped over about 100 feet away from the road. Although the driver was breathing, they were unresponsive. The responders then requested assistance from Flight for Life, a critical care medical transport service by air.

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department described the situation, stating that they had to stabilize the vehicle and ensure the patient’s safety before extricating them. Additionally, they collaborated with the Union Grove – Yorkville Fire Department to create a safe landing area for the medical transport helicopter.

The driver was stabilized and transported to Froedtert Hospital with severe injuries. They are currently receiving ongoing medical care and treatment.

Ronald Molnar, chief of the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, credited the Apple Watch for the quick response. He expressed that without the Apple Watch’s precise location sharing, it may have taken much longer to locate the vehicle. He commended the technology for making a significant difference in someone’s life.

Apple Watch Crash Detection automatically activates the Emergency SOS feature when it detects a car crash. If the user does not respond to the alert, the Apple Watch will automatically call emergency services and provide the user’s exact location. This remarkable incident in Wisconsin highlights the life-saving potential of this feature.

Source: Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, 9to5Mac