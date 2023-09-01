Shifting Focus: How Structured Data and Schema Testing Can Increase SERP Visibility

A steady decline in organic click-through rate has presented a challenge for SEOs in recent years. In response to this, SEOs should shift their focus to SERP features and rich results, according to Tanner Zoromski, SEO manager at Merkle. He suggests using structured data and schema markup as part of a technical SEO strategy to enhance visibility on search engine results pages (SERPs).

Structured data is a way to provide additional context and information about a webpage to search engines. It helps search engines understand the content and purpose of a webpage, which can lead to higher rankings and increased interaction from searchers. Schema markup, on the other hand, is a specific vocabulary of tags that can be added to HTML code to define and organize the content on a webpage.

Google is constantly testing and implementing changes to the way search results are displayed. By using structured data and schema markup, websites can effectively communicate with search engines and adapt to these changes. It’s important for SEOs to understand the different types of schema available and how to implement them correctly.

One effective way to leverage structured data is through product schema. By implementing product schema, including images and descriptions, websites can compete for position zero, also known as the featured snippet. This can help prevent traffic from going to competitors and ensure that a brand’s content is displayed prominently in search results.

Zoromski shared a case study in which his team was able to double organic sessions for a recipe website by correcting microdata and replacing it with structured data. The implementation of schema markup led to a 101% increase in organic sessions, demonstrating the power of structured data in boosting visibility and engagement with searchers.

SEO testing is crucial for tracking performance. Zoromski advises building and monitoring your own SEO testing to measure the impact of various factors on key performance indicators (KPIs). It’s important to establish the metrics and dimensions being impacted, create customized reports, define testing timelines, and control for internal and external variables. Findings should be relayed across teams for a comprehensive understanding of performance.

Looking ahead, Zoromski emphasizes the role of schema in the future of search as AI advancements continue to shape user behavior. As AI provides more natural language answers instead of a list of links, SEOs need to ensure that their websites are equipped to effectively interact with these changes. Keeping up with AI advancements and staying at the forefront of schema implementation will be crucial for SEO success.

In conclusion, structured data and schema testing are essential for improving SERP visibility. By implementing these strategies, SEOs can adapt to the evolving search landscape and optimize their websites for increased rankings, visibility, and engagement with searchers.

