Inalife: Creating a Digital Family Album for Future Generations

Inalife, a new startup, aims to provide a digital family album for generations to come. While the desktop app has been available since July, the company is set to launch iOS and Android apps next week. With Inalife, users can create an interactive family tree and explore their relatives’ photos, videos, and other details. Additionally, the app allows for future messaging, scheduling video and photo arrivals for special occasions or milestones.

As our personal records increasingly rely on smartphones, memory cards, and social media, rather than traditional tape and printed photos, a modern keepsake for all these items in a permanent digital medium makes sense. Inalife’s vision is to serve as a convenient and long-lasting alternative to physical photo albums.

Founder and CEO Nicholas Worley explains, “With almost 7 billion people using smartphones globally and with our most cherished photos and memories stored on them, launching the app versions of Inalife was the next stage of our plan to help bring families closer together and let them connect across generations.”

However, one concern is the longevity of the app. As software becomes obsolete over time, it is uncertain how Inalife data will be preserved in the future. Although the company’s website states that data is stored securely with SSL Security and cloud storage, it remains unclear if users will be able to download their memories to their own devices or external hard drives.

Inalife offers four packages, starting with a free tier offering 100MB of storage. However, for photos and videos of the entire family, this storage limit may be quickly reached. The paid tiers provide more storage, with the $6 level offering 5GB and the ability to create sub-accounts for multiple family members. The $10 and $20 tiers offer 10GB and 30GB, respectively. Users also have the option to purchase additional storage at a rate of $2 per 1GB.

Despite the potential challenges of future obsolescence, Inalife offers a solution for organizing and preserving a family’s story. With its interactive family tree and messaging capabilities, Inalife aims to bring families closer together by enabling connections across generations.

Source: TechCrunch

Image Credits: Inalife