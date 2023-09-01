A New Startup, Inalife, Helps Families Preserve Digital Legacies and Connect Across Generations

Inalife, a Hong Kong-based startup, has developed a digital legacy platform to assist families in preserving their precious memories and creating an interactive family tree. The platform also enables users to record messages for other family members to be played at a later date. Inalife recently launched its desktop app and is now set to release mobile apps for iOS and Android.

The founder and CEO of Inalife, Nicholas Worley, was inspired to create the platform after the loss of his own family members. Worley realized that he knew very little about their histories and wished he had preserved their memories. This drove him to develop a way for families to maintain and share their legacies.

To use Inalife, users can sign up for free and receive a “memory allowance” of 100MB of storage. They can create their profiles and add various media files, including photos, videos, audio files, and documents. Users have the option to upgrade to a paid subscription plan for additional storage and features.

Inalife also allows users to connect with family members by adding them to their family tree. Each member can browse the family tree, add their own albums and profile information, and send time-delayed messages for others to listen to in the future. The platform ensures the privacy of personal family data and is ad-free due to its subscription-based model.

With the launch of the mobile apps, Inalife aims to reach a wider market and bring families closer together. The company plans to educate users worldwide about the importance of preserving their digital legacies.

Overall, Inalife offers a comprehensive digital legacy platform that enables families to preserve memories, create a family tree, and connect across generations. It provides a valuable and authentic family experience while emphasizing the significance of preserving digital legacies.

Sources:

– TechCrunch.