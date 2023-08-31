The Key to Successful Digital Transformation: Strategy Over Technology

Digital transformation is not simply about implementing new technologies, but rather about strategically changing an established business to thrive in the digital era. According to David L Rogers, a leading expert on digital transformation, businesses should focus on strategy rather than technology when responding to the changes in the market.

Rogers emphasizes the importance of clear priorities for growth in digital transformation. Without a shared vision and clear decision-making criteria, businesses often find themselves overwhelmed with new ideas for digital projects. This can lead to fragmented initiatives and limited transformation focused only on cost-cutting and legacy processes.

To achieve success in digital transformation, companies should take a step away from the IT department and instead focus on where they can make the most impact. Rather than defining the transformation in terms of technology or capabilities, such as data analytics or machine learning, businesses should establish a strategic vision that all stakeholders can agree on.

Successful digital innovators, like Airbnb, have achieved their success through experimentation and making modest bets. They continuously tested and learned from their ideas, gradually validating their business models. In contrast, CNN’s attempt to enter the streaming service market, CNN+, failed as it cost $300 million to realize that customers did not want to pay for another news streaming service.

Rogers advises that when pursuing new ventures outside of the core business, they should be managed independently and in their early stages. Amazon’s success with Amazon Web Services (AWS) is an example of this approach, as it was initially run as an independent project with a separate team and physical location.

In his book, “The Digital Transformation Roadbook,” Rogers provides insights and case studies from established businesses such as Apple, Google, and Disney, emphasizing the importance of articulating a shared vision, meeting customer demands, validating business propositions, and building and scaling capabilities.

In conclusion, successful digital transformation requires a strategic approach and a clear vision for growth. By focusing on strategy rather than technology, businesses can navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital era to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

