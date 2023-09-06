The Impact of Institutional Ownership on Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is a company whose stock price is heavily influenced by institutional ownership. Key insights reveal that 67% of the company’s shares are held by institutions, making them the largest shareholders. This indicates that the stock price is sensitive to the trading actions of these institutional investors.

The recent drop in the value of holdings for institutional investors by 6.4% has raised concerns for shareholders. With a one-year loss of 52%, the current downturn adds to the woes of individual investors. Institutional investors, often referred to as “smart money,” have significant influence over a stock’s price movement. If the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressure to sell Digital Turbine shares, which could have negative implications for individual investors.

Analyzing the ownership breakdown of Digital Turbine, we find that the top 14 shareholders collectively hold a 51% ownership stake in the company. This suggests that no single shareholder has significant control over the company. However, institutions collectively possess over 50% of the company, giving them the power to strongly influence board decisions.

Among the largest institutional shareholders, BlackRock, Inc. holds a 15% stake, followed by The Vanguard Group, Inc. with 12% ownership. William Stone, the CEO of Digital Turbine, holds 1.8% of the shares. It is worth noting that there is no meaningful investment from hedge funds.

Insider ownership is another important factor to consider. Insiders, including board members and company management, hold US$34m worth of stock. This can indicate alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, but it may be worth monitoring if insiders are selling their shares.

The general public holds a 23% stake in Digital Turbine, which can still have an impact on company policies. Private equity firms also have a 6.0% stake, making them influential in key policy decisions. It is important to consider all these ownership factors to gain a comprehensive understanding of the company’s performance and future prospects.

Overall, institutional ownership plays a significant role in determining the stock price of Digital Turbine. With the current downturn and the potential for institutions to sell off shares, individual investors should closely monitor the situation. It is advisable to consider other information and factors such as past performance and analyst forecasts to make informed investment decisions.

